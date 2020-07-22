UNICAMERAL ADVANCES ANTI-ABORTION MEASURE

Nebraska lawmakers will debate a bill that would ban a specific abortion method in the state after it was pulled from the Judiciary Committee after a successful procedural motion.

LB-814, by Lincoln Senator Suzanne Geist, would ban “dismemberment” abortions except in emergency situations.

Geist filed a motion to place the bill on general file, because the Judiciary Committee was at an impasse, without enough votes to advance or indefinitely postpone the bill.

Her motion was allowed under the rules of the Legislature and was approved 30-8 to advance the bill to the first round of debate in the full senate.