VOTE FOR YOUR FAVORITE CONCERT FROM SATURDAY IN THE PARK

Saturday in the Park has featured famous headliners and artists from a variety of genres over the years at Grandview Park.

To coincide with its current exhibit, “Saturday in the Park: 29 Years of Memories,” the Sioux City Public Museum is giving the summer music festival’s fans an opportunity to vote for their favorite all-time performers.

Among the headliners to vote for are performers like The Neville Brothers, Santana, Blues Traveler, B. B. King, Melissa Etheridge or Aretha Franklin.

A separate category is available to vote for the favorite non-headliner act, such as Chuck Berry, George Thorogood, Rod Piazza and the Mighty Flyers or Junior Brown.

A list of Saturday in the Park lineups is available on the Museum’s webpage.

You may vote at the museum during regular hours or online at SiouxCityMuseum.org.