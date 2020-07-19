TEST IOWA SITE TO OPEN IN LE MARS

A Test Iowa site for Covid-19 opens this (Monday) morning in Le Mars.

Floyd Valley Healthcare will host the free Test Iowa Clinic site.

The site will be located in the north parking area of the hospital and is open Monday through Friday from 1pm until 5 p.m. by appointment only.

To receive an appointment, Iowa residents must first complete an online assessment at TestIowa.com.

The QR Code generated from the assessment will be necessary to be screened.

Those getting tested should park in the spaces designated by the Test Iowa signage.