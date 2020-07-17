BUENA VISTA UNIVERSITY SAYS NO VISITORS ALLOWED THROUGH DECEMBER

Buena Vista University says it will not permit guests or visitors on campus and will not hold external events on campus through December 31st of this year.

The ban on visitors includes overnight visitors and daytime visits in the residence halls and family and friends of both students and university employees.

Guests are defined as any non-resident of BVU or those not working or taking classes on campus.

Campus programming and student organization engagement will be planned in the fall in ways that accommodate all students.

BVU’s Homecoming football game on October 10th will continue as planned.

Photo by BVU