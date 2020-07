JAIL AUTHORITY MOVES FORWARD ON NEW LAW ENFORCEMENT CENTER PLAN

THE WOODBURY COUNTY LAW ENFORCEMENT CENTER AUTHORITY HAVE TAKEN THE NEXT STEPS TOWARDS BEGINNING CONSTRUCTION OF A NEW COUNTY JAIL AND L-E-C.

CHAIRMAN RON WIECK SAYS THE THREE PERSON GROUP THAT INCLUDES CITY COUNCILMAN DAN MOORE AND COUNTY SUPERVISOR ROCKY DEWITT APPROVED THE HIRING OF THE BAKER GROUP TO OVERSEE THE CONSTRUCTION MANAGEMENT OF THE 50.3 MILLION DOLLAR FACILITY:

BOTH LOCAL CONSTRUCTION UNION LEADER ERNIE COLT AND ARCHITECT LARRY GOLDBERG ENDORSED THE CHOICE OF THE BAKER GROUP.

WIECK SAYS IT’S IMPORTANT TO HAVE LOCAL LABOR INVOLVED IN THE CONSTRUCTION OF THE NEW FACILITY:

THE AUTHORITY ALSO VOTED TO HAVE PIPER JAFFRAY BE THE FIRM TO UNDERWRITE THE SALE OF BONDS TO FINANCE THE PROJECT:

NEXT TUESDAY THE AUTHORITY WILL CONSIDER APPROVAL OF A 20-YEAR-LEASE WITH WOODBURY COUNTY TO LEASE THE L-E-C FROM THEM.

A SIMILAR AGREEMENT IS PENDING WITH THE CITY OF SIOUX CITY.