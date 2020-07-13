NEBRASKA WORKS TO GET FASTER TURNAROUND ON COVID TESTS

Nebraska has gone past the twenty-one thousand mark in total positive coronavirus infections reported since the pandemic began.

Governor Pete Ricketts says testing and contact tracing are the keys to limiting future outbreaks:

Ricketts says the state is speeding up the return of test results after previous commercial labs had taken up to five days to return them:

Ricketts says the state is also changing how and where the tests are done:

All counties in Nebraska are now in “Phase Three” of the reopening process.