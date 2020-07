AUTHORITIES SEEK ANSWERS IN DENISON CAR-MOTORCYCLE ACCIDENT

AUTHORITIES ARE LOOKING FOR INFORMATION ABOUT A DRIVER AND THE VEHICLE IN A CAR-MOTORCYCLE ACCIDENT THAT LEFT A DENISON, IOWA MAN SERIOUSLY INJURED SUNDAY NIGHT IN THAT CITY.

THE IOWA STATE PATROL SAYS 37-YEAR-OLD NATHANIEL SHORT WAS DRIVING AT A HIGH RATE OF SPEED AROUND 720PM IN DENISON WHEN A CAR TURNED ONTO THE ROAD IN FRONT OF HIM AT 4TH AVENUE NORTH AND 20TH STREET.

SHORT’S MOTORCYCLE STRUCK THE BACK OF THE CAR AND HE WAS THROWN OFF OF HIS CYCLE AND INJURED.

THE CAR DROVE AWAY FROM THE SCENE OF THE ACCIDENT.

SHORT WAS TAKEN BY HELICOPTER TO AN OMAHA HOSPITAL.

ANYONE WITH INFORMATION ABOUT THE ACCIDENT SHOULD CONTACT THE IOWA STATE PATROL OR DENISON POLICE.