RIVERA MURDER TRIAL MOVED OUT OF WOODBURY COUNTY

THE FIRST DEGREE MURDER TRIAL OF THE MAN CHARGED IN THE DEATH OF FORMER UNIVERSITY OF IOWA STUDENT MOLLIE TIBBETTS IS NO LONGER COMING TO WOODBURY COUNTY.

THE TRIAL OF CRISTHIAN RIVERA WILL NOW TAKE PLACE JANUARY 21ST IN DAVENPORT, IOWA AT THE SCOTT COUNTY COURTHOUSE.

THE COUNSEL AND THE DEFENDANT AGREED TO THE MOVE AND PRESIDING JUDGE JOEL YATES ISSUED AN ORDER FRIDAY GRANTING THE NEW CHANGE OF VENUE IN THE CASE.

PREVIOUSLY THE TRIAL HAD BEEN MOVED TO WOODBURY COUNTY FROM POWESHIEK COUNTY, WHERE THE ALLEGED CRIME TOOK PLACE.

PROSECUTORS SAY TIBBETTS WAS STABBED TO DEATH AFTER SHE DISAPPEARED IN 2018 WHILE OUT FOR A RUN NEAR BROOKLYN, IOWA.

INVESTIGATORS WERE LED TO HER BODY BY RIVERA A MONTH LATER.