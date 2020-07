SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH REPORTS 19 NEW CASES OF COVID-19 IN WOODBURY COUNTY FRIDAY OUT OF 172 NEW TEST RESULTS.

IT’S THE LARGEST ONE DAY TOTAL OF NEW CASES SINCE 37 CASES WERE REPORTED ON JUNE 6TH.

PLYMOUTH COUNTY REPORTS 5 NEW CASES FOR A TOTAL OF 339.

UNION COUNTY REPORTED EIGHT NEW CASES FOR A TOTAL OF 148.

CLAY COUNTY IN SOUTH DAKOTA HAD ONE FOR A TOTAL OF 93.

DAKOTA COUNTY’S HEALTH DEPARTMENT REPORTED FOUR NEW CASES TO BRING THEIR TOTAL TO 1809.