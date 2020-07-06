GRASSLEY SAYS HE WILL WEAR A FACEMASK AT ALL PUBLIC APPEARANCES

Senator Chuck Grassley says he’ll attend events in 29 different Iowa counties over the next two weeks — and he’ll be wearing a face covering everywhere he goes.

Grassley is encouraging others to do the same:

OC……….all these meetings.” ;13

Grassley has recently been tweeting about the importance of wearing a face mask in the nation’s capitol:

OC…………a face mask.” :13

Grassley is encouraging all Iowans to wear a mask or face covering when they’re not at home.

He posted a picture of himself on Instagram wearing a purple face mask with the University of Northern Iowa emblem on it.

OC……..we can set.” :20

A crowd booed Muscatine’s mayor on Sunday and called her a tyrant when she mandated face coverings be worn in public places in Muscatine.

Radio Iowa