LOCAL FIREWORKS SHOWS BEGIN LATE FRIDAY NIGHT

THE FIRST FIREWORKS SHOW OF THE INDEPENDENCE DAY HOLIDAY WILL TAKE PLACE FRIDAY NIGHT AT 11:59PM AT SOUTH SIOUX CITY’S FREEDOM PARK.

LANTIS FIREWORKS WILL PUT ON THE SPECTACULAR DISPLAY.

YOU MAY BRING YOUR OWN FOOD AND DRINK TO THE PARK AND PLEASE PRACTICE SOCIAL DISTANCING.

SIOUX CITY WILL HAVE A FREE FIREWORKS SPECTACULAR ON THE 4TH OF JULY.

CHRIS MCGOWAN OF THE SIOUXLAND CHAMBER OF COMMERCE SAYS THE EVENT IS BEING CO-SPONSORED BY SEVERAL LOCAL ORGANIZATIONS AND PRODUCED BY LANTIS FIREWORKS:

OC……….IF POSSIBLE. :15

THE SPONSORS OF THE EVENT INCLUDE ORGANIZATIONS THAT WOULD NORMALLY HOST THEIR OWN FIREWORKS SHOWS, BUT CAN’T BECAUSE OF THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC:

OC………PARK FESTIVAL. :14

OUR SISTER STATION, Y-101.3 SIOUXLAND’S COUNTRY VARIETY, WILL PROVIDE PATRIOTIC MUSIC FOR THE SHOW ON THEIR STATION THAT YOU MAY TUNE IN TO HEAR.

YOU MAY PARK AT THE SOUTHERN HILLS MALL, CONE PARK, LEWIS AND CLARK PARK, OR ANYWHERE IN THE VALLEY AREA NEAR THE WATER TOWER WHERE IT’S LEGAL TO PARK AND WATCH THE SHOW.