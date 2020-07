FREEDOM PARK IS CENTER OF MEDAL OF HONOR HIGHWAY

THE FIRST SIGN DESIGNATING HIGHWAY 20 AS THE NEBRASKA MEDAL OF HONOR HIGHWAY WAS UNVEILED AT SIOUXLAND FREEDOM PARK THURSDAY MORNING.

A CEREMONY WAS HELD BY NEBRASKA AMERICAN LEGION VETERANS AND STATE OFFICIALS MARKING THE PARK AS THE OFFICIAL MIDPOINT OF THE COAST TO COAST HIGHWAY.

AREA VICE COMMANDER DARYL HARRISON SAYS THE SIGN PAYS TRIBUTE TO NEBRASKA’S 73 CONGRESSIONAL MEDAL OF HONOR WINNERS:

OC………OF THE UNITED STATES. :18

STATE SENATOR JONI ALBRECHT PAID TRIBUTE TO LEGION MEMBER GENE TWYFORD, WHO SPEARHEADED THE PROJECT TO FINAL APPROVAL BY THE NEBRASKA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION:

OC……….FOR AMERICA. :25

GOVERNOR PETE RICKETTS RENAMED THE HIGHWAY IN MARCH TO CREATE THE TRIBUTE TO NEBRASKA’S GREATEST MEMBERS OF THE MILITARY.

HARRISON SAYS THAT MAKES THE PROJECT THE LARGEST MEMORIAL IN THE STATE:

OC……….MILITARY HEROES. :12

THE FAMILY OF MEDAL OF HONOR WINNER DALE HANSEN HELPED FUND THE SIGN WHICH WILL BE PLACED NEAR MARTIN’S AIRFIELD ON HIGHWAY 20.

NEBRASKA IS THE 5TH STATE TO MAKE THE DESIGNATION OF THE HIGHWAY THAT RUNS COAST TO COAST FROM NEWPORT, OREGON TO BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS.