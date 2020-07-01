SIOUX CITY MAN CHARGED IN STRONG ARM ROBBERY

Witnesses to a strong arm robbery on Sioux City’s westside Wednesday afternoon helped police quickly locate and capture the suspect.

Officers were flagged down by multiple witnesses around 5:40pm in the 900 block of West 7th stating that a male victim had been robbed.

The victim was being harassed by the suspect, identified as 27-year-old Javier Cerda of Sioux City, who was asking for money.

When the victim got in his car and refused to give Cerda money, the suspect opened the victim’s car door, grabbing his shirt and took a necklace off the victim’s neck.

Cerda fled on foot and was later found by police.

Cerda was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on $5600 bond for second degree robbery, 5th degree theft and criminal mischief..

The victim was not injured and his property was returned.