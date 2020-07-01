MORNINGSIDE COMMENCEMENT MOVED TO OLSEN STADIUM

Morningside College has moved its combined undergraduate and graduate commencement ceremony on Saturday, August 8th to a new location.

The ceremonies will now take place outdoors at at Elwood Olsen Stadium on the Morningside campus.

The commencement had been scheduled for the Orpheum Theatre in downtown Sioux City, but to ensure that graduates and their families and friends can attend, the college has decided to hold the event outdoors.

The ceremony will begin at 10 a.m.with gates opening an hour before that.

No tickets are required, but graduates are asked to RSVP for themselves and their guests.

Graduates will be seated on the field in chairs spaced six feet apart facing the visitor stands.

For those not attending the event, a live stream of the ceremony will be available on the Morningside College YouTube channel.