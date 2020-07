METRO COVID-19 CASES FOR JULY 1ST

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH IS REPORTING 12 NEW CASES OF COVID-19 IN WOODBURY COUNTY WEDNESDAY.

THAT’S OUT OF 118 NEW TEST RESULTS.

A MAN BETWEEN THE AGES OF 61 AND 80 IS THE 44TH COVID RELATED FATALITY IN WOODBURY COUNTY.

3006 OF WOODBURY’S 3172 POSITIVE CASES ARE NOW CONSIDERED TO BE RECOVERED.

UNION COUNTY REPORTS ONE NEW CASE FOR AN OVERALL TOTAL OF 124 POSITIVE CASES WITH 13 CURRENTLY ACTIVE.

DAKOTA COUNTY’S HEALTH DEPARTMENT REPORTS TWO NEW CASES WEDNESDAY FOR A TOTAL OF 1781 POSITIVE CASES SINCE THE PANDEMIC BEGAN.

THERE WERE 23 PATIENTS BEING CARED FOR IN LOCAL HOSPITALS SUFFERING FROM COVID-19 ILLNESS AS OF 5PM TUESDAY, THE LOWEST PATIENT COUNT TO DATE.

THE HOSPITALS SAY THEY WILL NO LONGER REPORT DAILY PATIENT NUMBERS GOING FORWARD.