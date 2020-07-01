JUDGE BLOCKS IOWA 24 HOUR WAITING PERIOD FOR ABORTIONS

It didn’t take long for a district court judge to temporarily block a new abortion restriction Governor Reynolds approved Monday from going into effect today (Wednesday).

The law that’s on hold would require women to attend an additional appointment at least 24 hours before terminating a pregnancy.

Reynolds says she wants to do everything she can to protect unborn lives:

In 2018, the Iowa Supreme Court ruled a 72-hour waiting period for abortions was unconstitutional, but Republicans in the legislature are hoping the new majority Reynolds has appointed to the court will overturn that precedent.

Planned Parenthood argues the new law is an attempt to shame women and requiring a visit to a health center at least 24 hours prior to an abortion is medically unnecessary.

