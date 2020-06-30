SIOUX CITY WOMAN CHARGED IN LOTTERY TICKET THEFT

A Sioux City woman is in jail facing 19 counts of lottery theft, a Class D Felony.

26-year-old Brittany Britton is accused of stealing 19 lottery tickets from December 24th to December 25th, of 2019 when she was an employee of The Brew Convenience Store at 1203 Tri View Avenue.

Court documents state that Britton was caught on video surveillance in the store taking the tickets.

She allegedly told the clerk on duty that she had already paid for the tickets and scanned them into the system.

The clerk separately wrote down the tickets Britton had taken.

She was fired after declining to pay for the tickets.

One of the stolen tickets was cashed in on December 26th for $30.00 at another lottery retailer.

Britton’s bond was set at $15,000.