SECOND WALGREENS ROBBERY SUSPECT ARRESTED

The second of two suspects wanted in the armed robberies of two Walgreens stores in Sioux City the night of June 12th has been arrested.

29-year-old Chastyn Tyndall was arrested Monday evening around 6:40pm.

Tyndall is charged with two counts of first degree robbery for allegedly robbing the Walgreens located on Hamilton Boulevard and on Morningside Avenue with a knife.

Police say Tyndall was a passenger in car that was stopped by police in the 2800 block of Gordon Drive.

Tyndall fled on foot from the car but was quickly apprehended.

An accomplice, 29-year-old Tarisha Grant of Macy, Nebraska; was arrested and is also charged with two counts of first degree robbery.

Tyndall is being held on $82,500 bond and Grant is being held on $25,000 bond in the Woodbury County Jail