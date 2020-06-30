REYNOLDS SIGNS A HOST OF BILLS INTO LAW

Governor Kim Reynolds has taken action on a host of bills, including three that deal with marijuana, alcohol and cigarettes.

Radio Iowa’s O. Kay Henderson reports.

OC….TREATMENT :48

Reynolds also signed a bill that raises the legal age for buying tobacco products from 18 to 21.

It mirrors a recent federal change, lets local officials start ticketing violators and ensures Iowa doesn’t lose $3.2 million in federal funding for substance abuse programs.

Penalties for animal abuse will be increased by another bill the governor signed.

She’s also approved creation of a “blue alert” similar to “amber alerts” for suspected of child kidnapping.

A blue alert will go out statewide if someone in law enforcement has been seriously injured or killed and there’s a threat to the public from a suspect or suspects who haven’t been arrested.