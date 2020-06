INVESTIGATORS SAY OLD SWIFT’S PLANT FIRE INTENTIONALLY SET

INVESTIGATORS SAY A FIRE SUNDAY NIGHT AT THE FORMER SWIFT’S POULTRY PLANT WAS INTENTIONALLY SET, BUT THERE WAS NOT NECESSARILY CRIMINAL INTENT INVOLVED.

FIREFIGHTERS ENTERED THE BUILDING AT 1804 DACE AVENUE SHORTLY BEFORE 9PM AND FOUND SMOKE INSIDE ON THE SECOND FLOOR OF THE ABANDONED STRUCTURE.

THE BUILDING WAS RED TAGGED BACK IN 2013 BUT HAS NOT BEEN USED FOR DECADES.

FIREFIGHTERS FOUND A TRASH PILE BURNING ON THE SECOND FLOOR, BUT IT MAY HAVE BEEN SET BY A TRANSIENT FOR EITHER WARMTH OR COOKING PURPOSES.

NOBODY WAS FOUND IN THE BUILDING, BUT IT HAS SEVERAL BROKEN WINDOWS AND ACCESS POINTS THAT TRANSIENTS OR OTHERS COULD HAVE USED TO GAIN ENTRY INSIDE.

THE THREE STORY BUILDING IS PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS BECAUSE OF OPEN ELEVATOR SHAFTS INSIDE AND THE SMOKE REDUCED VISIBILITY AND MADE IT PARTICULARLY HAZARDOUS FOR FIREFIGHTERS TO CHECK FOR POSSIBLE VICTIMS.

