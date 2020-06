COMMUNITY ACTION AGENCY CONTINUES HELPING THROUGH PANDEMIC

THE COMMUNITY ACTION AGENCY OF SIOUXLAND HAS KEPT HELPING A VARIETY OF WOODBURY COUNTY CLIENTS, EVEN THOUGH THEY CLOSED THEIR DOORS ON MARCH 17TH.

WHILE HEADSTART CLASSES AND SOME PUBLIC INTERACTION WAS HALTED, DIRECTOR JEAN LOGAN SAYS THE AGENCY HAS BEEN ABLE TO PROVIDE ASSISTANCE TO SEVERAL SIOUXLAND FAMILIES:

THE ACTION AGENCY FOOD BANK IS OPEN MONDAY THROUGH FRIDAY FROM 8AM-5PM AND YOU MAY CALL THE AGENCY FOR AN APPOINTMENT.

LOGAN SAYS THEY HAVE BEEN HELPING PEOPLE THROUGH OTHER PROGRAMS ALSO:

THE ENERGY BILL ASSISTANCE PROGRAM WAS EXTENDED THROUGH JUNE 30TH, SO YOU MAY STILL APPLY BECAUSE OVERDUE NOTICES MAY BE ISSUED BY UTILITY COMPANIES LATER THIS WEEK.

WE’VE ALSO HAD OUR SHARE OF 90 DEGREE WEATHER THE PAST FEW WEEKS, WHICH HAS RESULTED IN ANOTHER TYPE OF ASSISTANCE:

THE COMMUNITY ACTION AGENCY HAS ALSO DISTRIBUTED OVER 2500 EDUCATIONAL PACKETS TO CHILDREN SINCE THEIR HEADSTART SCHOOL PROGRAMS SHUT DOWN DURING THE PANDEMIC.

LOGAN SAYS THOSE CLASSROOMS WILL OPEN THIS WEEK TO PREPARE CHILDREN FOR STARTING THE NEW SCHOOL YEAR.

YOU MAY CALL THE AGENCY AT 274-1610 OR CHECK THEIR WEBSITE OR FACEBOOK PAGE.