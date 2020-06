WEEKEND METRO NEW COVID-19 NUMBERS

NUMBERS OF NEW POSITIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN WOODBURY COUNTY STAYED FAIRLY LOW OVER THE WEEKEND.

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH REPORTED 10 NEW CASES OUT OF 116 NEW TESTS ON SUNDAY AND 9 ON SATURDAY OUT OF 204 NEW TESTS.

UNION COUNTY HAD THREE NEW CASES OVER THE WEEKEND FOR A TOTAL OF 121 POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TO DATE WITH 11 CURRENTLY ACTIVE.

THE DAKOTA COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT DID NOT RELEASE ANY INFORMATION OVER THE WEEKEND.

THERE WERE 27 PATIENTS BEING CARED FOR IN LOCAL HOSPITALS SUFFERING FROM COVID-19 ILLNESS AS OF 5PM FRIDAY.