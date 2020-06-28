IOWA TEACHER’S UNION PRESIDENT UPSET OVER NO SCHOOL MASK REQUIREMENT

New state guidelines for reopening Iowa schools this fall say face coverings should be allowed, but not required.

Mike Beranek, President of the Iowa State Education Association, which is the state teacher’s union, says that doesn’t make sense to him:

Beranek is urging local school boards and administrators to not only require face coverings, but to ensure there’s adequate physical separation of students inside classrooms.

Districts may set their own rules, but state officials say parents must be notified if district standards are stricter than the state guidelines.

The Iowa Department of Education recommends against screening students and staff as they arrive at school as people can be sick without having a fever.

Students who are medically fragile or who have specific medical needs will be allowed to stay home.

Radio Iowa