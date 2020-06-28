ARNOLDS PARK REOPENS AT IOWA LAKES

Arnolds Park Amusement Park in Dickinson County reopened over the weekend after being closed nearly two weeks following a spike in local COVID-19 cases.

Park Marketing Director Paul Plumb says staff felt comfortable reopening as new daily cases have come down and recoveries are rising.

He says the biggest new change is visitors are now required to wear masks.

Before the park temporarily closed June 13th, all staff were wearing masks, while visitors were only recommended to wear them.

At last report, Dickinson County had 237 total positive cases of COVID-19.

Katie Peikes Iowa Public Radio