MIRACLE LEAGUE BANS TOBACCO & NICOTINE PRODUCTS

The Miracle League of Sioux City has adopted a tobacco and nicotine-free parks policy to promote the health of park visitors and participants.

Effective immediately, the Miracle League has prohibited the use of tobacco products, including electronic smoking devices, on their property at all times.

That includes cigarettes; cigars; chewing tobacco; electronic smoking devices; and any other product or item containing or resembling tobacco or tobacco products.

Signs will be posted throughout the park to help remind visitors of the new policy.

The Miracle League becomes is one of the first parks in the Siouxland area to adopt the tobacco and nicotine free park policy.