BRIAR CLIFF ANNOUNCES PLAN FOR AUGUST 24TH START TO ACADEMIC YEAR

Briar Cliff University says they will start their fall classes as planned on August 24th for the 2020-2021 academic year.

The University will move to a block schedule with a combination of in-classroom, online, or a combination of both during the coming year.

The new block scheduling will have Monday through Thursday class days and Friday as a non-class day.

Most classes will be taught in four-week blocks, although some courses will be eight or 16 weeks in length.

The mixed learning model allows for some classes to be taught in-person, online, or a mixture of the two.

The block scheduling also provides the option for smaller class sizes resulting in less exposure for students and faculty and providing a safer environment.

Physical distancing and health safety precautions will be utilized, including required face masks and hand sanitizer, which will be provided to all students and employees.

The University says it is prepared to adjust campus protocols, depending on guidance provided by local, state, and national officials.