WOODBURY COUNTY FAIR POSTPONED BUT HOPES TO HAVE LIVESTOCK SHOW

THE WOODBURY COUNTY FAIR IS THE LATEST EVENT TO BE AFFECTED BY THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC.

BOARD MEMBERS VOTED MONDAY NIGHT TO POSTPONE THE FULL EVENT SCHEDULED FOR AUGUST 5TH THROUGH THE 9TH IN MOVILLE, BUT FAIR MANAGER ANDREA FLECK SAYS THEY STILL HOPE TO HOST A LIVESTOCK SHOW:

FLECK SAYS THAT SHOW BY ISU WOODBURY COUNTY EXTENSION COULD STILL TAKE PLACE IN EARLY AUGUST:

WOODBURY COUNTY HAS THE LARGEST NUMBER OF 4-H MEMBERS AND LIVESTOCK IN THE STATE.

COUNTY EXTENSION WOULD LEASE THE FAIRGROUNDS FOR THAT SHOW FROM THE FAIR BOARD IF THEY DECIDE TO PROCEED.

A DECISION ON THAT IS EXPECTED WITHIN THE NEXT COUPLE OF DAYS.