TEST IOWA SIOUX CENTER SITE CLOSES DOWN AT 6PM TUESDAY

The Test Iowa Covid-19 testing site in Sioux County will close at 6pm today (Tuesday)

State health officials say they are actively pursuing clinic sites in that county and testing remains available through local health care providers.

The Sioux County site opened on May 27th in Sioux Center after previously being set up at Western Iowa Tech in Sioux City.

A total of 18 Test Iowa sites will remain open, including drive-through sites in Buena Vista and Pottawattamie Counties in western Iowa.