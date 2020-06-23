SCHOOL BOARD APPROVES RETURN TO LEARN PLAN OPTIONS

The Sioux City School Board has passed a plan that gives the school district a variety of options to start the new school year in August.

The board approved the “Return-to-Learn” plan at their meeting Monday night.

Superintendent Dr. Paul Gausman says because conditions continue to change during the pandemic, one definitive plan can’t be approved:

Gausman hopes to have the buildings open for a short summer school session from August 3rd through the 14th, and then start the regular school year on August 25th.

Assistant Superintendent Dr. Kim Buryanek says summer school will be for specific groups of students:

The second option is Hybrid Learning with some students attending classes on Monday and Thursday and others Tuesday and Friday with Wednesday a professional development day for teachers.

Buryanek says that would happen if health officials or the governor mandated say 50% classroom capacity with social distancing:

High school students would attend an eight period day and the downtown Career Academy building classes might be online only because of busing and distancing issues.

The third option is virtual learning from home if building or individual classrooms are closed because of Covid-19.

Not all students have internet access or a computer.

Buryanek says each student would receive a device:

Younger children would receive a smaller I-pad instead of a laptop.

The district hopes to receive state or federal aid to provide online access to all children.

A plan must be finalized and submitted to the Iowa Department of Education by July 1st.

File photo