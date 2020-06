METRO COVID-19 NUMBERS FOR JUNE 23RD

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH REPORTED FIVE NEW CASES OF COVID-19 IN WOODBURY COUNTY TUESDAY OUT OF 121 NEW TEST RESULTS.

2596 PEOPLE IN THE COUNTY ARE NOW RECOVERED OUT OF 3077 CASES.

DAKOTA COUNTY HAD FOUR NEW POSITIVE CASES FOR A TOTAL OF 1757 POSITIVES OUT OF 5225 TOTAL TESTS TO DATE.

UNION COUNTY HAD NO NEW CASES AGAIN AND REMAINS AT 117 TOTAL CASES WITH ONLY 11 CURRENTLY ACTIVE.

THERE WERE 32 PATIENTS BEING CARED FOR IN LOCAL HOSPITALS SUFFERING FROM COVID-19 ILLNESS AS OF 4:30pm TUESDAY, THREE MORE THAN MONDAY’S LOWEST NUMBER SINCE DAILY RECORDS WERE FIRST RELEASED AT THE BEGINNING OF MAY.