Strong storms late Sunday afternoon caused damage up in the northern Sioux County area of northwest Iowa.

The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office says straight line winds of 60-70 miles per hour caused damage in Rock Valley, Hull, Matlock and Boyden.

Several trees, branches and power lines were taken down during the storm.

Trees and branches struck several vehicles and homes.

No injuries were reported.

Photos by Sioux County Sheriff’s Dept.