SIOUX CITY SCHOOL BOARD TO CONSIDER RETURN TO LEARN PLAN

The Sioux City School Board will discuss what the district calls a Return-to-Learn plan at their meeting Monday night.

The school district has been gathering feedback from citizens, surveys and focus groups through the pandemic to develop a proposed plan for the coming school year.

A plan must be finalized and submitted to the Iowa Department of Education by July 1st.

The district will be considering three options or a combination of them including in building, on site learning with summer school from August 3rd through the 14th and the regular school year beginning August 25th.

Another option is Hybrid Learning with students attending classes on Monday and Thursday or Tuesday and Friday with Wednesday a professional development day for teachers.

The third option is virtual learning from home if building or individual classrooms are closed because of Covid-19.

The school board meeting begins at 6pm and will be live streamed.