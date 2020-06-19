WELLS ICE CREAM PARLOR SUSPENDS DINE IN SERVICE

Starting Saturday, the Wells Visitor Center & Ice Cream Parlor will temporarily close the dining room, reduce their menu and return to carry-out only.

Team members at the Ice Cream Parlor have tested positive for COVID-19.

Other team members known to have been in contact with those individuals have been notified and are also being tested.

The decision to reduce service has been made to protect the health of their guests, employees and the community.

All parlor employees will continue to wear gloves and face masks and undergo health screenings before each shift.