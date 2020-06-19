ECONOMIC GRANT TO HELP MERIDIAN CLINIC RELOCATE TO SIOUX CITY

Iowa’s Economic Development Authority has approved an award to Meridian Clinical Research to help with its relocation to Sioux City.

The company, headquartered in Omaha is moving its existing Dakota Dunes operation to a larger building in Sioux City.

Meridian Clinical Research partners with pharmaceutical and biotech companies to research vaccines, drugs, medical devices, therapies and diagnostics.

The move will allow the company to add specialized therapeutic areas for studies, create an on-site lab, and establish a new recruitment call center.

The board awarded the company state tax benefits through the Targeted Jobs program.

The project represents a $630,000 capital investment by Meridian projected to create 35 jobs in Sioux City.