DAKOTA CITY HALL & LIBRARY REOPEN JULY 1ST

Dakota City will reopen its City Hall and Public Library on July 1st.

Two individual members of the public will be allowed in the Customer Service Office at any given time and there will be no waiting inside City Hall.

No more than 10 people, including staff, will be allowed in the Library at a time and patrons will be limited to a half hour in the Library.

Visitors to each facility are encouraged to wear face coverings and follow minimum social distancing of 6 feet.

The public is encouraged to continue handling city hall business via drive thru window, mail, email, fax, drop box or telephone.

No public restrooms will be available at this time in either facility.

All library programs remain canceled until the Fall.