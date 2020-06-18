REYNOLDS ANNOUNCES ECONOMIC RECOVERY BOARD

Governor Kim Reynolds is issuing an executive order to create an Economic Recovery Advisory Board.

She says the panel will help to “chart a course” for Iowa’s economic comeback after months of setbacks due to COVID-19.

The advisory board’s members include executives from John Deere, Vermeer, MidAmerican Energy, Hy-Vee and other organizations.

It’s to be chaired by Ben McLean, the C-E-O of Des Moines-based Ruan Transportation:

Reynolds says Iowa is well into the recovery phase of the pandemic and the board’s work will form the basis of her 2021 legislative agenda.

Barbara Sloniker of the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce will also serve on the board.

Reynolds says the latest data indicates 50-thousand Iowans who lost their jobs this spring due to the pandemic are employed again.

