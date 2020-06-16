GRASSLEY SAYS CONGRESS WILL LIKELY PASS SOME POLICE RESTRICTION LEGISLATION

Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley took part in a hearing Tuesday afternoon to discuss the use of force by police.

Members of Congress are considering a far-reaching package of new restrictions on police forces nationwide, including a ban on chokeholds.

Grassley says legislation is also under consideration that would create a national database of incidents where police use deadly force.

Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina is the only black Republican in the U-S Senate and is proposing an extensive list of new rules which Grassley says will be unveiled on Wednesday, including the ban on chokeholds and the new database.

Reports say the bill is also expected to make lynching a federal hate crime, while urging police everywhere to use body cameras.

President Trump is indicating he would support the new package of police restrictions.