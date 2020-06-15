HAMILTON BLVD CLOSED AT WEST 7TH STREET FOR REPAIRS

A busy stretch of Hamilton Boulevard is closed for resurfacing for the next few weeks.

Hamilton Boulevard is closed to all traffic on a two block stretch from West 7th Street to Wesley Parkway.

Detours are posted with northbound traffic detoured to West 7th Street, then Omaha Street, Wesley Parkway, and back to Hamilton Boulevard.

Southbound traffic will be detoured onto West 14th Street, then Panoha Street, and West 7th Street, and back to Hamilton Boulevard.

Work is expected to be completed in late July.