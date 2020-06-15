FORMER WELLS DAIRY PRESIDENT DIES AT AGE 93

The former President and Chief Operating Officer of Wells Enterprises in Le Mars has passed away.

Fred D. Wells died Friday at the age of 93.

He was the son of Harry Wells, and nephew of Fred H. Wells, original founders of Wells’ Dairy in 1913.

He graduated from Sioux City East High in 1945, enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served in the Pacific during the end of World War II, and then attended Morningside College and began his long career with the family business in 1946.

Fred was named President and C-O-O in 1977, holding that position until retiring in 2001.

He then served as Co-Chairman of the Wells Board of Directors until 2007.

A community celebration of Fred’s life will take place on August 15th.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made to Hospice of Siouxland.