Arnolds Park Amusement Park is closing temporarily due to the Dickinson County COVID-19 Spike.

Park officials say they will be closing the Park, Museums, and The Queen II temporarily starting Saturday, June 13th.

The park officials say they have had no cases of COVID-19 in their organization, but their our number one priority is safety.

They say they will reopen the amusement park when it is safe to do so.