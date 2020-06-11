ERNST WELCOMES DISCUSSION OVER MILITARY BASE NAMES

There’s been a debate about whether to change the names of military bases that were named after former Confederate soldiers because of their link to slavery.

Iowa Senator Joni Ernst, is an Army veteran who is on the Armed Services Committee, and says she’s happy to have the conversation.

Ernst says she supports the action that is being taken:

President Donald Trump is opposed to the idea of renaming any of the ten bases named after Confederate generals.

Statues of Confederate soldiers have been torn down or vandalized in some cities, and a statue of Columbus was pulled down in Minneapolis because of the perceived link to racial injustice.

Ernst says violence and destruction is not the way to handle things.

Ernst says bringing the nation together should be done through “healthy, constructive discussions” and not through violence.