TWO WATER MAIN BREAKS SOAK DOWNTOWN STREETS

Sioux City crews are repairing two water main breaks in the downtown area that happened early Wednesday afternoon.

Utilities director Mark Simms says the first break occurred just before noon near the Orpheum Theater in the 500 block of Pierce Street:

OC……..7th and Water. :18

Pierce Street between 5th and 6th Streets will remain closed until the extent of damage is assessed.

Simms says two businesses were affected:

OC………got into the basement. :15

Simms says his crews are inspecting the affected streets for other damage:

OC…….start digging :30

Water has been shut down in both areas while that work takes place.