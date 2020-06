The 2020 Downtown Live outdoor concert series scheduled

for June, July, and August has been cancelled.

Organizers say the continued persistence of the COVID-19 virus is not allowing them to plan a safe, weekly, series of events.

The concerts were scheduled to begin June 12th on the green in front of the Sioux City Public Museum.

The event was started in 2007 and helped bring hundreds of people together each week in Downtown Sioux City.