13 YEAR OLD BOY DROWNS IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY SWIMMING ACCIDENT

Authorities say a 13 year old boy has died in a swimming mishap Saturday afternoon south of Le Mars.

Rescuers were dispatched around 2:15pm to the Kellen Ponderosa, a private swimming pond, located at 20384 county road K-49 .

The Plymouth County Sheriff says the boy and a friend were attempting to swim to a platform in the middle of the pond when he disappeared.

No one saw the 13 year old go under the water, but witnesses guided authorities to where he was last seen swimming.

Plymouth County Dive Team members, Le Mars Fire and Rescue and a boat with sonar from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources located the victim in 15 foot deep water.

The child was taken to Floyd Valley Healthcare where he was pronounced dead by medical staff.

The boys name has not been released.

It’s the third weekend in a row, first responders have been called for a water rescue in Plymouth County.

Photos by Dennis Morrice