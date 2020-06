SIOUX CITY POLICE INVESTIGATE CLARK ST. SHOOTING (Update)

SIOUX CITY POLICE ARE SEARCHING FOR A SUSPECT WANTED IN A SHOOTING FRIDAY MORNING IN THE 2300 BLOCK OF CLARK STREET.

POLICE SAY SHORTLY BEFORE 8AM SOMEONE FIRED SHOTS AT A CAR WHOSE DRIVER ENDED UP THEN STRIKING A UTILITY POLE ON THE CORNER.

OFFICERS NEAR THE SCENE PURSUED THE SUSPECT ON FOOT WHO ENDED UP ELUDING THEM.

THE DRIVER OF THE CAR, 29-YEAR-OLD JUAN SEGOVIA, RECEIVED MINOR INJURIES IN THE ACCIDENT BUT WAS NOT WOUNDED IN THE SHOOTING.

SEGOVIA WAS ARRESTED BY SIOUX CITY POLICE ON OUTSTANDING FELONY WARRANTS, AND IS BEING HELD IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL ON $7900 BOND.

INVESTIGATORS SAY SEGOVIA IS PROVIDING LIMITED COOPERATION AT THIS TIME.

POLICE BELIEVE THEY HAVE IDENTIFIED THE SUSPECT IN THE SHOOTING AND ARE SEARCHING FOR THAT INDIVIDUAL.

