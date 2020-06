FEENSTRA DEFEATS KING FOR GOP 4TH DISTRICT CONGRESSIONAL NOMINATION

FOR THE FIRST TIME IN NEARLY TWO DECADES, THE CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT REPRESENTING NORTHWEST IOWA WILL HAVE A NEW CONGRESSMAN.

STATE SENATOR RANDY FEENSTRA OF HULL DEFEATED NINE TERM INCUMBENT STEVE KING FOR THE REPUBLICAN NOMINATION FOR THE 4TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT.

FEENSTRA UNOFFICIALLY WON BY AROUND A TEN PER CENT MARGIN, 45-35 PER CENT.

FEENSTRA SAYS IF HE WINS IN NOVEMBER, HE PROMISES TO BE AN EFFECTIVE CONGRESSMAN:

KING CALLED FEENSTRA TO CONCEDE THE RACE AND ALSO OFFER ADVICE:

THE NINE TERM CONGRESSMAN THANKED THOSE WHO HAVE SUPPORTED HIM FOR THE PAST 18 YEARS:

FORMER WOODBURY COUNTY SUPERVISOR JEREMY TAYLOR EDGED OUT FORMER IRWIN MAYOR BRET RICHARDS FOR THIRD PLACE, EACH WITH AROUND 7 PER CENT OF THE VOTE.

TAYLOR SAYS IT WAS A HARD FOUGHT RACE:

STEVE REEDER WAS 5TH WITH AROUND THREE PER CENT OF THE VOTE.

FEENSTRA WILL FACE DEMOCRAT J.D. SCHOLTEN OF SIOUX CITY IN NOVEMBER.

SCHOLTEN NARROWLY LOST TO KING TWO YEARS AGO.