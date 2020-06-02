TYSON RELEASES AREA PLANT COVID-19 NUMBERS

Tyson Foods has announced the results of testing for COVID-19 at its Dakota City and Storm Lake meat processing facilities.

As of May 29th, the number of active COVID cases at the Dakota City facility was 786, and the company says that number is declining.

The Dakota City plant has recently resumed two shifts of operations.

In Storm Lake, where limited pork production will resume Wednesday, the company says 591 of the 2,303 team members tested who work at the facility tested positive.

That plant will resume production following a temporary halt during which additional deep cleaning and sanitizing was conducted.

Tyson says they have also seen substantial improvement at their Dakota City facility and are well past the peak of active COVID-19 cases there.