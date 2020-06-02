REYNOLDS SAYS IOWA NATIONAL GUARD IS READY IF NEEDED FOR PROTEST CONTROL

Governor Kim Reynolds says the Iowa National Guard is ready if needed to be part of the state’s response to rioting and property destruction, but the governor says Guard soldiers are not needed at this time.

Reynolds says there has been great collaboration among city, county and state law enforcement agencies and they’ve been able to mobilize enough resources.

Iowa Public Safety Commissioner Stephan Bayens says they identified a group of individuals who are using sophisticated strategies inside peaceful protests, hoping the situation spirals into chaos.

He says that’s what happened last (Monday) night on the state capitol grounds.

Bayens says surveillance inside the crowd, intelligence information and social media posts indicated after five orders to leave the capitol grounds were not followed that it was then time for use of force at 11:30 p.m. including pepper spray, rubber bullets and tear gas to get the crowds to disperse.

