NOEM ACTIVATES SOUTH DAKOTA NATIONAL GUARD TO PROTECT SIOUX FALLS

A peaceful protest turned into a riot late Sunday night in Sioux Falls.

A large group had gathered in downtown Sioux Falls to protest the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last Monday.

The crowd then marched to the Empire Mall where rock throwing and other destruction began.

Governor Kristi Noem quickly activated the South Dakota National Guard:

Noem says people’s rights will be protected but mob rule will not be tolerated:

Noem says the National Guard is there to support local authorities:

Noem says the National Guard is armed and will be available as long as needed.

She also said Guard units are ready to deploy to other areas of the state if needed.

Jerry Oster WNAX