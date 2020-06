WOODBURY COUNTY REPORTED 8 NEW CASES OF COVID-19 ON MONDAY OUT OF 57 MORE TESTS.

THAT BRINGS THE COUNTY TOTAL TO 2761 POSITIVE CASES WITH 1673 CONSIDERED RECOVERED.

DAKOTA COUNTY REPORTED A DOZEN MORE CASES TO BRING THEIR TOTAL TO 1681.

UNION COUNTY REPORTED TWO NEWS CASES FOR A TOTAL OF 91.

63 OF THOSE CASES ARE CONSIDERED RECOVERED.